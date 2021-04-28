WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,992 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Visa makes up 4.0% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $3.50 on Wednesday, hitting $233.41. The company had a trading volume of 164,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,486,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.38 and a 12-month high of $232.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.85.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.