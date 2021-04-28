Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.85 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 134,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,073,000 after buying an additional 26,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.22. 48,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,961. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $148.98 and a one year high of $276.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.48.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

