Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 287,891 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 66.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 719,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,891 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 4.8% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $103,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $219,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 12.7% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 43.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.62. 2,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,914. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

