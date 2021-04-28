Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Increased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 2.8% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.10. The stock had a trading volume of 26,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661,343. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $131.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.