DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases Earnings Results

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Shares of DTE stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $136.51. 4,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $92.39 and a 12 month high of $141.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.53 and a 200 day moving average of $125.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.93.

In related news, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

