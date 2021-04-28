Brokerages Anticipate Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will announce $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.02. Harley-Davidson reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,834. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 67.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.