Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CROX stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,308. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,312,617.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,016 shares of company stock worth $4,942,725 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

