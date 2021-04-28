Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HMN shares. Piper Sandler lowered Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. Insiders sold a total of 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HMN remained flat at $$40.28 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,164. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.36%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

