Brokerages Anticipate MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $618.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will post $618.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $648.50 million and the lowest is $578.20 million. MarineMax reported sales of $498.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HZO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,665.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $115,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,142.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,278,680 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MarineMax by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in MarineMax by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in MarineMax by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HZO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.59. 7,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,790. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

