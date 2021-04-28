$0.67 EPS Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.71. Haemonetics posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CJS Securities cut Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

HAE stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,411. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.86. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $142.11.

In related news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,115 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 531.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

