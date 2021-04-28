PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $98.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $94.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $91.46. 11,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,019. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.24. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,512,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PACCAR by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

