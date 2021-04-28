Zacks: Analysts Expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.25 Million

Brokerages predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will report $67.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.39 million to $68.08 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $73.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $286.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.56 million to $294.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $310.62 million, with estimates ranging from $300.58 million to $319.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 100,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTGC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. 3,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,107. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 90.78%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.