Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 182,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,320,858 shares.The stock last traded at $113.30 and had previously closed at $116.15.

The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.58.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 20.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $132.54 billion, a PE ratio of 145.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.65.

About Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

