Tornado Cash 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.55 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for about $113.20 or 0.00208298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $56.75 million and $9.55 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00061130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.64 or 0.00273512 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $559.92 or 0.01030280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.22 or 0.00729063 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00025743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,309.36 or 0.99931586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 501,338 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

