Particl Price Tops $1.15 on Major Exchanges (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $11.28 million and $3,755.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00002122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00021496 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $709.97 or 0.01306369 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,799,929 coins and its circulating supply is 9,778,754 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PARTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.