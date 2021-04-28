Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 2,928 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $25,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 30.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,755. The company has a market capitalization of $151.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.60. Linde plc has a one year low of $172.76 and a one year high of $292.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

