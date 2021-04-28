Whittier Trust Co. Has $17.70 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 70,020 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $17,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.25.

NYSE BA traded down $8.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,691,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.70 and a 200 day moving average of $213.83. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

