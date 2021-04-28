Bank Hapoalim BM Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,771 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 242,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 70,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 159,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 66,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 253,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,833,438. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.