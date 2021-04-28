Analysts Anticipate Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Halliburton reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $98,355,000 after buying an additional 1,847,757 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,106 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after buying an additional 142,883 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.08. 175,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,870,969. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

