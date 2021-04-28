Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.88. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.36.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

