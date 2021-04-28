Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.73. The Walt Disney posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $184.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $335.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.43. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

