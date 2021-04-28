SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,953,000 after buying an additional 7,973,660 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,553,000 after purchasing an additional 90,576 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642,566 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $54.96. The company had a trading volume of 749,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,774,496. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $58.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.