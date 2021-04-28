iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) is SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s 5th Largest Position

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.5% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $12,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,840,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,553,000 after acquiring an additional 661,089 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,100,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,185,000 after acquiring an additional 243,851 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.50. The stock had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,950. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $93.06 and a 12-month high of $145.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.94.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

