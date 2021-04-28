Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Grows Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,000 shares during the quarter. ICL Group makes up 1.5% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.10% of ICL Group worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ICL Group by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. 7,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,595. ICL Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $6.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

ICL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

