SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA IYH traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $265.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,210. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $204.20 and a 1-year high of $268.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.48 and its 200 day moving average is $246.39.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

