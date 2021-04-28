SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 1,074 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises 1.4% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.08% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $98.30. 205,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,377,372. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.29 and a 200-day moving average of $86.86. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $98.87.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.