SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Grows Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.56.

YUM traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.25. The stock had a trading volume of 25,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $118.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.96.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.