Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 710 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

RYT traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,165. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $173.36 and a twelve month high of $287.20.

