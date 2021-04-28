Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 948 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.0% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 146,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 51,979 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,179.4% during the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 262,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 241,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 199,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VMBS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.55. 17,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,414. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $54.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.