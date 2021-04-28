Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $18.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.21. 256,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.01. The company has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

