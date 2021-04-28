Bank Hapoalim BM Has $8.93 Million Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,758 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,955. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $46.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.