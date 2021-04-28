Bank Hapoalim BM Cuts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.32. 24,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,830. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $242.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.96.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

