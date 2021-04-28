Bank Hapoalim BM Buys 89,833 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 188.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,833 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

ICLN traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 159,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,774,449. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

