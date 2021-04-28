Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 9,321 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Eagle Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,321 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 113,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,586. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.52. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $101.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

