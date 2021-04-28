Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,061,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,472,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 538,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICHR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,998. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,650. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

