Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $152,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCD. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,163,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $603,000.

RCD stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,659. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $71.29 and a 12 month high of $149.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.74.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

