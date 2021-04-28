Eagle Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up approximately 1.5% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.54.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECL traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.76. 2,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

