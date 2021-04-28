Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker comprises 2.2% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $208.10. 10,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,179. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.64 and a fifty-two week high of $211.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.53 and its 200-day moving average is $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

