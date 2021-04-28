Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $13 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Eagle Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 4.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $12,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,098,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,199,000 after acquiring an additional 26,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.06. 468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,777. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.93 and a fifty-two week high of $102.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.68.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

