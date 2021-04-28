SAFE DEAL (SFD) Achieves Market Cap of $2.83 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $103,104.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.00 or 0.00011032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00061324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.15 or 0.00274080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $559.61 or 0.01028357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.06 or 0.00731487 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00025892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,345.43 or 0.99866252 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 498,433 coins and its circulating supply is 471,291 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

