ATN (ATN) Achieves Market Cap of $868,472.86

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One ATN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ATN has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. ATN has a market capitalization of $868,472.86 and $258,102.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00065605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00020007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $471.08 or 0.00865670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00064761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00096857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,373.27 or 0.08036411 BTC.

ATN Coin Profile

ATN is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATN is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

