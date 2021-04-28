TFG Advisers LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.88. 2,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,371. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $128.33 and a 12 month high of $190.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.50.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

