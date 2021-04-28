Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Buys 29,666 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 2,888.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,666 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P China ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GXC traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.31. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,396. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.11. SPDR S&P China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.70 and a fifty-two week high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

