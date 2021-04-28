SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEU. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $590,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter.

SPEU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.63. 4,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,809. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.58.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.