TFG Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Formula Systems (1985) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ FORTY traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.20. 6,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.04. Formula Systems has a twelve month low of $64.39 and a twelve month high of $99.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $543.24 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4781 per share. This is a boost from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

