Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $22.81 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 948,892.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,690 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $22,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of SLYG stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.34. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,276. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.57. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

