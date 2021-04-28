Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $326,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 96.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 401,314 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 10,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 68,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 453,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,294,191. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.60. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

