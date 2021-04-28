McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after buying an additional 145,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after buying an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,230. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.19. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $235.63. The firm has a market cap of $174.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

