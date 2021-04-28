EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVRZF remained flat at $$9.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.03. EVRAZ has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. EVRAZ’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

EVRZF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVRAZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EVRAZ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

