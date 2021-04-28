Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Gap Up to $23.08

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.08, but opened at $24.00. Vertiv shares last traded at $22.84, with a volume of 79,785 shares traded.

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 44.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

